A screengrab taken from the trailer for Pulau starring Siew Pui Yi, an influencer better known as Ms Puiyi. Photo: YouTube
‘Soft porn’: Pulau starring Instagram model Ms Puiyi triggers Malaysia’s conservatives
- Siew Pui Yi, an influencer, DJ and former OnlyFans model popularly known as Ms Puiyi, appears in the trailer for new Malaysian horror film Pulau
- Conservatives have called the movie ‘porn’ and said it should be banned – as government censors defended the decision to approve its release
A screengrab taken from the trailer for Pulau starring Siew Pui Yi, an influencer better known as Ms Puiyi. Photo: YouTube