A lion dance is performed during a Lunar New Year celebration in Kolkata, India. File photo: Shutterstock
Indian Chinatown’s ‘forgotten’ history comes alive in Kolkata walking tours

  • Kolkata’s Tiretta Bazaar is home to a Chinatown that’s hundreds of years old, but while thousands once lived there that number dwindled and the area became less popular
  • That’s changing, though, with walking tours and neighbourhood groups keen to encourage interest in history and engage with the local community

Nilosree Biswas
Updated: 4:00pm, 5 Feb, 2023

