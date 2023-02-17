Organisers hope the SpoGomi World Cup will encourage the growth of the sport elsewhere. Photo: The Nippon Foundation
Japan’s trash-picking game goes global with SpoGomi World Cup
- The maiden event in November will see 20 teams fight for the title by collecting the most litter from the streets of Tokyo in one hour
- Organisers hope the contest, launched locally in 2008 to encourage people to clean up public spaces in Japan, will encourage the growth of the sport elsewhere
