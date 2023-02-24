Japan is encouraging drivers to have a look for cats before they start their cars to make sure that the furry critters have not taken refuge on the warm engine. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Japan launches ‘Cat, knock knock’ initiative to save felines from car accidents
- The campaign encourages drivers to thump their car before they start up to make sure no cats have taken refuge under the bonnet
- Cats often seek out the warmth of an engine in the winter months or try to get out of rain or cold winds by sitting on top of tyres
