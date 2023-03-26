As India basks in two historic Academy Award wins, one of the country’s largest television networks has set its sights on expanding the appeal of Indian entertainment in Southeast Asia by offering original content made in partnership with local producers. Zee Entertainment had been preparing content initially targeted at the Indian diaspora in the region when the coronavirus pandemic stalled production. With the reopening of borders, Zee is now ready to hit the ground running with a refreshed programming line-up, according to Sanmesh Thakur, the company’s executive vice-president of Asia-Pacific content. Zee plans to initially co-produce two reality shows adapted from Indian television programmes Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance , featuring live song and dance contests based on Bollywood content for those taking part. “We are in advanced talks with a few partners in the markets of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to create such a format for our linear TV channels here,” Thakur told This Week in Asia, referring to traditional programmed television that is watched as scheduled, unlike on-demand streaming. The company decided to venture into local content production after some of its Indian programmes, such as Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa , received positive feedback in Southeast Asia. According to a 2020 United Nations report, the Indian diaspora is the world’s largest with a population of 18 million. Indians comprise about 9 per cent of Singapore’s population and 7 per cent in Malaysia, while tens of thousands live in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar and elsewhere in the region. Zee, which boasts a suite of more than 40 channels in India and over 100 worldwide, plans to also target mainstream audiences in Southeast Asia. Most of the shows’ formats had been taken from Indian programmes, but were being tailored with local producers for the region, Thakur said. “Around 95 per cent of my content is coming from my India feed [now] because we are catering to a large Indian diaspora who are familiar with this content, [but] by the end of this year we expect to have [only] 75 to 80 per cent content coming from India,” Thakur added. Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 leaves India, Malaysia, Singapore viewers riveted The television network previously produced a soap opera called Punar Vivah in the Middle East, as well as another called Pavitra Risht a in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya which were adapted from Indian programmes. The localised versions, with shorter episode counts to cater to domestic viewing habits, enjoyed relatively successful runs. Thakur told an audience at Hong Kong’s premier film and television industry event FILMART earlier this month that the company was also scouting for opportunities in the city. “We are actively looking to collaborate with partners in Hong Kong to pursue co-production opportunities. Hong Kong is a good hub for project financing in the region,” he said. A 2022 report by consultancy EY forecast that India’s media and entertainment industry would grow 11 per cent annually to reach 2.32 trillion Indian rupees (US$30.9 billion) by 2024. New markets beckon Film and media analyst Komal Nahta said that making original content with local production houses was the “right way to go” for Indian firms to tap regional audiences. India-made programmes might not always suit regional diaspora audiences as many had been living outside India for generations, he said, adding that “their requirements would be a little different from Indians in India”. The growing popularity of online streaming platforms also meant “that you can target any audience from anywhere”, he said. The consultancy also noted the strong growth potential of the Asia-Pacific market for media and entertainment. While India is estimated to have the highest growth in the region with an annual growth rate of 17.6 per cent, the EY report showed that other countries such as Indonesia are not too far behind at around 14 per cent between 2020 and 2025. South Korea’s was estimated at around 7 per cent. Analysts say that if Zee’s bet pays off it could open the doors for other Indian media firms, especially as the country’s historic two Academy Award wins earlier this month have created a buzz. Naatu Naatu , the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for the award, clinched an Oscar by beating stiff competition from the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The short film The Elephant Whisperers , which shows how a couple devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant, also won in a strong field. “Post Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers , there is a lot of content and curiosity to watch Indian movies or television,” film and media analyst Tarun Adarsh said, noting that India should “look beyond the typical markets”. “We were not thinking of beyond our boundaries … I guess now is the time,” Adarsh added. For decades, India’s entertainment industry thrived on potboilers and soap operas made in set formats that appealed to mainstream audiences, but viewing habits changed drastically during the pandemic when people were largely confined to their homes. As cinema halls were shut for months and online streaming became popular, domestic audiences turned to regional Indian and foreign-language films that previously appealed to niche segments. That experience has broken the content mould, analysts say, which could now help the Indian film industry tap global markets. “There is a hunger for unconventional stories and unconventional ways of telling them,” Zee’s Thakur said, indicating that audiences’ preferences had evolved. RRR , which featured the Academy Award-winning song Naatu Naatu , was made in the Telugu language – not Hindi – in a break from what was considered standard fare for mainstream audiences before the pandemic. “Let us not compartmentalise Indian cinema and shows as Telugu and Tamil [regional Indian languages]. It all comes under one umbrella now. It’s time for Indian cinema to explode on the global stage,” Adarsh said.