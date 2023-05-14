The oil-rich desert kingdoms of the Gulf are looking to China ’s famously high-spending, trailblazing tourists to fuel their ambitions of competing with Europe’s cultural centres and idyllic Asian island resorts to become the world’s leading travel destination. Following the lifting of China’s zero-tolerance Covid restrictions earlier this year, officials in the Gulf are now optimistic that the number of Chinese tourists and other travellers will reach pre-pandemic levels as early as next Lunar New Year in February 2024. Long-haul carriers such as Dubai’s Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and Saudia have revived most of their flights to the Asia-Pacific. And the Middle East – alongside Africa – was the region with the highest travel recovery from China in the second quarter of 2023, according to travel analytics firm ForwardKeys which projected a 75 per cent increase in seat capacity for outbound Chinese travel to the region. Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, says it has restored 85 per cent of its pre-pandemic flights to China. “The good reputation and strong connectivity of Gulf airlines will benefit long-haul global travel, with Gulf countries acting as a hub,” said Sienna Parulis-Cook, marketing and communications director at Beijing-based travel-focused marketing solutions company Dragon Trail International. “For the Chinese outbound market, the Gulf serves as a very important hub for travel onwards to Africa, as well as to Europe.” Since China was the world’s largest and highest-spending international outbound tourism market for many years before the pandemic, “it’s extremely valuable and coveted by many – indeed, most – international tourism destinations around the world,” Parulis-Cook told This Week in Asia. “The Middle East is no exception.” The region boasts many ancient cultural and historical sites, “which are the kinds of attractions that strongly appeal to Chinese, and there’s very good shopping, which is always a plus for the Chinese market,” she said. ‘Inevitable’ travel flows According to the UN’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), China was the world’s top source of tourists in 2019, with some 155 million travellers spending more than US$250 billion overseas. Analysts expect ever-larger numbers of Chinese professionals, entrepreneurs and tourists to visit the Middle East region as China becomes more deeply involved in the Gulf monarchies’ highly ambitious multi-year economic diversification and growth programmes. “China’s rapidly expanding middle-class and regional investments through its Belt and Road Initiative have paved the way for a focus on attracting tourists from China,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East research at London-based property consultancy Knight Frank, referring to Beijing’s plan to grow global trade. “Furthermore, for the UAE and Dubai in particular, Chinese buyers have routinely been ranked among the top five buyers of residential real estate, so fostering high travel flows between the UAE and China has always been inevitable.” Between 2019 and last year, the number of Chinese residents in the United Arab Emirates doubled to about 400,000, according to Chinese government statistics, making it one of the largest diasporas outside East Asia. The country also hosts some 6,000 Chinese-owned companies who use the UAE as their headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. In the decade before the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, China was consistently in the top five sources of visitors to the UAE – with almost 1 million Chinese tourists visiting that year, spurred on by a 2015 decision to grant Chinese nationals visas on arrival. China also became Saudi Arabia’s second-largest source of foreign tourists after it began offering visas to non-religious visitors from 49 countries – including China – in 2019. Macau casinos finally dealt a winning hand after China reopens borders Covid cut the rising tide of Chinese tourists to a trickle, however, with only 177,000 visiting Dubai last year, 82 per cent down from 2019’s numbers. Despite this, the wealthy city state – second-largest of the UAE’s seven component emirates after Abu Dhabi, which produces most of the country’s oil and gas – still managed to improve its standing in the annual industry benchmark Hurun Chinese Luxury Consumer Survey published on March 1, ranking as the eigth most popular travel destination for wealthy Chinese in 2023. The Maldives, Japan and France remained their three most-favoured destinations. Dubai’s top tourism official says he’s optimistic that Chinese visitor numbers will recover to pre-pandemic levels within a year or so, once China’s international aviation network is fully operational again. “Until that’s resolved, you’ll always have supply pressures,” said Helal Saeed al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, speaking at a conference in early March. “We’re looking at numbers normalising by the Chinese New Year next year.” Tourism’s revival Global tourism has seen a resurgence since the beginning of last year after vaccines became widely available, but Covid-cautious China and the wider Asia-Pacific are still playing catch-up. Overall, international arrivals reached 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, the UNWTO said in a report published on Tuesday, with the number of tourists more than doubling year on year to an estimated 235 million. “The start of the year has shown again tourism’s unique ability to bounce back. In many places, we are close to or even above pre-pandemic levels of arrivals,” UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili said. While the numbers of tourists in Europe, Africa and the Americas were back to about 85 per cent of their pre-Covid levels in the first three months of the year, in the Asia-Pacific, visitor numbers stood at 54 per cent, the agency’s statistics show – though it noted in its latest World Tourism Barometer report that the region’s “upwards trend is set to accelerate now that most destinations, particularly China, have reopened”. [Chinese luxury travellers are] arguably the most appealing for destinations and tourism businesses Sienna Parulis-Cook, Dragon Trail International Visitor numbers to the Middle East, meanwhile, surged 15 per cent year on year, making it the first region to fully recover to the corresponding first quarter of 2019, the UNWTO said. Dubai led the charge with a 17 per cent year-on-year increase to 4.67 million overnight visitors between January and March, making it the world’s most visited destination, its department of economy and tourism reported on May 3. Passenger traffic from western Europe, which accounted for 22 per cent of arrivals during the first quarter, and South Asia, at 16 per cent, was back at pre-pandemic levels, it said. Over the same period, North Asia and Southeast Asia collectively contributed just 6 per cent of the emirate’s international visitors. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international hub, saw passenger arrivals climb by 56 per cent to around 21.3 million passengers between January and March. Likewise, Dubai’s 814 hotels enjoyed 83 per cent occupancy of their nearly 149,000 rooms in the first quarter – a rate that’s just 1 per cent less than what it was in early 2019, despite the number of rooms increasing by 26 per cent in the years since. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said on Tuesday that the hub was now within “striking distance” of pre-pandemic travel levels, with it revising its forecast for the year upwards to 83.6 million passengers. “With important developments in the international travel sector such as the further easing of travel protocols in China, and the upcoming local annual seasonal peaks and festive holidays, our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish,” he said. China-friendly destinations Dragon Trail International’s Parulis-Cook said China offers “strong potential for growing tourism in the Gulf” region for a number of reasons. One was the “good political relationship and growth in business opportunities” between China and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council – comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – which will “lead to higher visitor numbers and Chinese investment in the region”, she told This Week In Asia. Another factor was the growing appeal of the UAE to Chinese luxury travellers: the segment of China’s outbound tourism market that was “arguably the most appealing for destinations and tourism businesses”, Parulis-Cook said. Travellers from China were also “looking for destinations that are friendly and welcoming to Chinese visitors”, she said. Positive political exchanges such as President Xi Jinping ’s state visit to Saudi Arabia in December “have helped to give GCC countries a positive image” for Chinese travellers, Parulis-Cook said. During the visit, Beijing announced that approval would be granted for the oil-rich kingdom to start receiving tour groups from China. Emerging tourism destinations such as the historical oasis city of Al-Ula, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, were appealing to Chinese tourists because “there’s a strong appetite among experienced Chinese travellers to be the first of their peer group to visit a travel destination”, Parulis-Cook said. Durrani of property consultancy Knight Frank said Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector had “quietly emerged as a linchpin in the transformative vision laid out for the kingdom”, alongside the residential sector. While Dubai was forecast to have 200,000 hotel rooms by 2030, Durrani said “we are currently tracking some 315,000 hotel keys to be delivered [in Saudi Arabia] by the end of the decade”, which promised to unlock its “vast untapped potential” as a “global hospitality powerhouse”. “Hand in hand with the tremendous development plans, work is ongoing to help deliver 100 million tourists to Saudi Arabia by 2030,” he said – a number that includes 30 million religious pilgrims to Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest sites. To achieve this target, Durrani said “vast new airports are emerging”, with recently announced plans to revamp Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport into the world’s largest by 2050, in addition to two new carriers, Riyadh Air and NEOM Airlines. China-Saudi relationship is evolving beyond oil to help reshape Middle East Saudi officials have said their target is to grow the travel and tourism sector to 15 per cent of the kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030, more or less putting it on a par with the UAE and other top destinations globally. “But the drivers behind the development and investment in the tourist industries in the UAE and Saudi are very different,” Durrani said. Whereas the UAE has positioned itself as a global luxury tourist destination, “a large part of the driver behind the widespread investment in the kingdom’s hospitality sector is to boost, encourage and foster greater levels of domestic travel for leisure,” he said.