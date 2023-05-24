Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in Portugal on May 17, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in Portugal on May 17, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Indonesia’s conservative wrath, scams take centre stage ahead of Coldplay gig

  • Indonesian conservatives are concerned about LGBTQ-themed acts or messages in the gig supposed to revive the nation’s pandemic-hit tourism sector
  • Scalpers, scammers are also cashing in on desperation of local and foreign fans, offering top-tier tickets for five times more than the original price

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 10:30am, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in Portugal on May 17, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs in Portugal on May 17, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE