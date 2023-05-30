A person waves a rainbow flag during an anti-government protest on September 19, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A person waves a rainbow flag during an anti-government protest on September 19, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Thailand’s Move Forward prioritises marriage equality as Bangkok makes WorldPride 2028 push

  • Thailand, which has one of Asia’s most visible LGBTQ communities, is hoping to host WorldPride 2028
  • Pita, leader of the Move Forward Party that won the most seats in the May 14 election, is prioritising a same-sex marriage bill that earlier failed to pass

Aidan Jones

Updated: 7:13pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A person waves a rainbow flag during an anti-government protest on September 19, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A person waves a rainbow flag during an anti-government protest on September 19, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE