Imports of juvenile raccoons to Japan began soon after the first “Rascal the Raccoon” cartoon was aired on Japanese television in 1977. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Niigata Prefecture declares war on ‘ferocious’ raccoons as critters destroy crops, buildings

  • The prefecture hopes to prevent the 120 million yen (US$865,000) worth of damage to crops in 2020 in Hokkaido Prefecture
  • Experts say it may be tough to stamp out these intelligent, highly adaptable creatures that also reproduce very quickly

Julian Ryall