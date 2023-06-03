Final-year film student Lee Jia Cai has embraced generative artificial-intelligence tools like ChatGPT to help with his studies and come up with pitches for movies, but he also worries that such tools may one day come to replace some of the roles in the industry he’s training so hard to enter. Sentiment around emerging technologies is mixed in his social circle, he says, with some “genuinely concerned” that their future career prospects are at risk, while others see AI as a time-saving tool to help ease their workload. “I can’t say I’m not worried that AI will evolve to be competent enough to edit a film on its own, but at its current stage, I’m excited to see what AI can do for our workflow,” said the 25-year-old Singaporean student. Meanwhile, some artists have started experimenting with these tools to come up with new projects. Art director Sharmain Lim, 29, began dabbling in AI image generator Midjourney about a year ago, which she says helps her come up with ideas at work and saves time. Outside the office, she also uses it on her passion project. Her “eureka moment”, Lim says, came when using Midjourney to create fictional celebrity sightings in different spots across the city state – creating hyper-realistic photos of Mark Zuckerberg smoking a cigar at a disco, Tom Holland waiting for friends at a hawker centre and even Britain’s Queen Elizabeth taking pictures at the Gardens by the Bay. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singapore Spotting (@singapore_spotting) Multidisciplinary artist Brian Gothong Tan, who has also incorporated AI into his artistic projects, argues that AI has played a “transformative role in the arts” and opened the door to “new possibilities for artistic expression and exploration”. “Rather than devaluing the role of the artist, it challenges us to redefine our understanding of creativity and the collaborative possibilities between humans and machines,” he says. However, not all artists have embraced the use of such tools as wholeheartedly as Lim and Tan. Just three weeks ago, a tweet by one local artist about bank employees using AI tools to generate pictures and printing them onto tote bags blew up and sparked outrage in the artistic community. The controversy revived conversations about the ethical and legal concerns of AI-generated art on ownership issues, whether copyright laws are sufficient to handle these questions, and what the prevalence of these tools could mean for artists in Singapore. Slap in the face? A 27-year-old Twitter user, who wanted to be known only by her Twitter handle @LumpyVT, tells This Week in Asia that the bank’s slogan at the event – “Anyone can be an AI-rtist” – is a “huge slap in the face to the many artists in Singapore”. “Many artists on Twitter and Pixiv sell generated AI art, trying to pass it off as something that they drew by themselves, but most are met with backlash from the community,” she says. “Typing keywords into a bot does not make anyone an artist.” Im literally so HORRIFIED. I saw someone on my Instagram posting this. DBS (a bank in SG) is using AI art (midjourney) to generate art prompts to print onto tote bags for free and the queue for it is so long. Why is this allowed?????!!!! Why are they encouraging people to do this… pic.twitter.com/FVOoiPTXdh — Lumpy ランピ 🌟 (@LumpyVT) May 11, 2023 As these generative AI tools continue to evolve, and with many local artists already lamenting a general lack of support for the arts, more artists may begin to eye opportunities beyond Singapore, she says. Experts say that there is still much left to iron out, such as copyright regulations and an ethical code of conduct, as artists learn to navigate the use of generative AI tools in their projects. “We are in this Wild West scenario,” says Kay Vasey, the founder of not-for-profit arts organisation The MeshMinds Foundation, which educates and promotes creators to advance sustainable development. “The machines have come out, the tools have come out, and yet there is little to no regulation all around the world about how we’re supposed to use these tools and who owns what,” Vasey adds. In the US, clear regulations ensure that AI-generated works cannot be copyrighted. According to the US Copyright Office’s Copyright Compendium, the office will “refuse to register a claim if it determines that a human being did not create the work”. Meanwhile, companies using generative AI tools may soon be required to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems, according to an early EU agreement governing the use of emerging technologies. Singapore’s Copyright Act does not include AI-generated works. AI is key to Asia’s policies for elderly, climate, jobs: India’s Tata Winson Ho, a senior lecturer at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ School of Design and Media, in a commentary on CNA, says it is “clear” from the law that human authorship is needed for copyright protection. “AI-generated art has no owner if a work is produced by a machine or mere mechanical process that operates randomly without any creative input or intervention from a human author. However, should humans use and leverage AI in their art creation process, these works could be attributed to them – although this is still open for debate,” he writes. Coming up with a law to navigate this is not going to be an easy feat, says law professor at the National University of Singapore, David Tan. “As millions of photographs, paintings and songs are used to train various generative AI tools, it is practically impossible for companies [that create such tools] to disclose each and every copyright-protected work that is used for machine learning purposes,” he says. “Even if they wanted to pay a licence fee, there are very few collective management organisations for visual works compared to agencies for music and film.” I’m not afraid of AI replacing my job, I’m happy that it will help me do my job better Winona Wee, advertising creative Nevertheless, some schools in Singapore are already incorporating the use of AI technology. In response to queries, a spokesman for Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) says that the school takes the view that it should equip students with the knowledge and skills to use these AI tools “productively in an ethical and critical manner”. Teachers training at the university’s National Institute of Education have used ChatGPT to generate lesson plans and make their own improvements on the output, he says. However, the university requires students who used generative AI tools for assignments to declare it through citations or acknowledgements. Professor Hans-Martin Rall, associate chair of research at NTU’s School of Art, Design and Media, stresses the enduring importance of the human touch in the use of these tools. “I remain a very active animation director and I would never think of ceasing to hire artists due to the emergence of AI,” he says. “Human judgment, how to apply and direct these tools, remains as crucial as ever and might have become more important than ever before.” What these tools can offer “can hardly be ignored by education”, he says, though it must be integrated and adapted in a way that is “societally responsible and prepares students adequately for their professional careers”. Even as the debate about what AI will mean for the art community continues, 28-year-old Winona Wee, an advertising creative, says that this is just the beginning of her exploration with AI. Wee, who used AI tools to create the website nepobb.com with her creative partner Andre Mezzomo, is thinking about potential projects she could use AI on. “I feel the fear of AI is from people not understanding how to use it, but once you use it, you realise that you still need a human’s touch and there are a lot of things you cannot do with AI,” she says. “I’m not afraid of AI replacing my job. I’m happy that it will help me do my job better.”