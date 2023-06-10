Rescued en route to Hyderabad where they were due to be slaughtered, a caravan of some 150 starving and emaciated camels travel 750km back home to Rajasthan, a state whose deserts once cloistered a proud herding culture that is now struggling to preserve its most treasured creatures. The camels were stopped in Maharashtra state while being smuggled into the meat trade and now survive by nibbling on trees and bushes along congested roadsides, as they make slow progress up western India , guided by eight Raika herders sent by a camel charity to corral them home. But it is a race against time to get as many back alive as possible, after about three hard months on the road. “They can usually walk up to 50km a day, but are not able to walk even half of that now,” says Karnaram Raika, from Rajasthan’s Pali district, where herders carry the community name. “We had to leave 22 camels in Gujarat as they cannot walk. One of us will go back to get them to Rajasthan but it is possible that most of them will not survive.” Unwanted by their previous owners, the camels already have a new home earmarked at the Mahaveer Camel Sanctuary in Sirohi, southern Rajasthan, where a large portion of land is dedicated to camel conservation. But first they have to get there – and at the time of going to print they had about five more difficult days of travel with the caravan in northern Gujarat. Women’s camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi Arabia “These camels have been continuously walking without proper food for the last three months,” said Hanwant Singh founder of Lokhit Pashu-Palak Sansthan, a camel conservationist from Rajasthan who was informed about the caravan and travelled to their rescue. “Some are old, one was pregnant who gave birth a few days back and two others died en route,” Singh said. Rajasthan’s camels have a storied history as hardy – and surprisingly fleet-footed – creatures of war and have been used been a part of battalions. Once home to thriving camel fairs, where each animal could be sold for up to US$1,000, Rajasthan’s camel population has plunged to around 200,000 from a 1970s high of over one million, experts say. They are in part the victims of modernisation, which means fewer camels are needed for industry, transport or combat, but also of bad economic realities in a poor state, where keeping a camel is costly and their sale value is only a fraction of what it once was. Yet they remain an important part of life for herders, who now depend on providing starlit rides across the undulations of the Thar desert, as well as sales of camel milk and cheese from the females. Hanwant Singh’s group aims to save these “ships of the desert” from sinking, not only to preserve Rajasthan’s centuries-old culture but to secure food resources and biodiversity in an arid area of desert bordering Pakistan . Singh’s mission is to use demand for camel milk and wool across India to help herders find a new profitable way of life. The decline of the Rajasthan camel was accidentally hastened by the very law introduced to protect them in 2015. The Camel Act criminalised the transport of camels out of state without a permit, to stop what authorities believed was a mass slaughter trade. But since the law came into force in 2015, camel numbers have dropped even further as the incentive to breed, sell or keep the creatures crumbles – particularly during the pandemic , which decimated the tourism that herders rely on. Left with no choice, owners are either selling up or being reduced to smuggling the camels outside the state for sale. There is an urgent need to uplift the ban on camel transportation Ilse Köhler-Rollefson, veterinary surgeon Karnaram said that the livelihoods of Raika have been devastated by the Camel Act. “I am the ninth generation of camel herders. Our camels were worth 20,000 rupees (US$240) before 2015 but now we are lucky to get even 3,000 rupees (US$36),” he said. “We used to sell male camels to Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana to work in agriculture and in various parts of the country for tourism. Government officials claim that all the camels were taken for slaughter to justify the ban but only a small percentage were for that.” According to a recent Indian Livestock Census, the camel population of Rajasthan plummeted by 40 per cent, from 350,000 in 2015 to 210,000 in 2019, an alarming rate of collapse that does not appear to have bottomed out. Camel wrestling, dog surfing and rabbit jumping – weird animal sports “There is an urgent need to lift the ban on camel transportation,” Ilse Köhler-Rollefson, a veterinary surgeon and founder of Camel Charisma, a camel-milk dairy in Rajasthan, told This Week in Asia . “There are other means to protect the camels but the blanket ban has created more problems. Next year is going to be the International Year of Camelids, which is a good chance for Rajasthan to make attempts in creating a camel sanctuary.” But until the law changes, herders have turned to smuggling the creatures out on foot. Camels from the city of Jaisalmer have been rescued in Varanasi more than 1,200km away, said Singh, explaining they were identified by the unique iron brand that shows the village or family in Rajasthan they belong to. But the 155 rescued and plodding back to Rajasthan “either did not have any seal or it is beyond identification due to distortion,” said Singh, a renowned camel conservationist who was contacted as soon as the bedraggled caravan was discovered. The caravan is believed to have been destined for the meat market in Hyderabad during the Muslim celebration of Eid as camels are considered a delicacy and their slaughter carries public prestige during the festival. But Singh says India does not have a large, year-round market for camel meat unlike Pakistan or parts of the Middle-East. “The traffickers must have bought one camel for 1,500 rupees to 3,000 rupees (US$18-36) to be sold in Hyderabad for 70,000 rupees to 100,000 rupees (US$850-1,200),” he added. The traditional occupation, animal and human bond beautifully preserved by the Raikas will be lost forever Hanwant Singh, camel conservationist Concerned by the population crisis, the state government has repeatedly floated the idea of removing the requirement to obtain a permit from a district collector before transporting camels. In 2021, the Animal Husbandry Department proposed removing that condition as most Raikas are not educated enough to deal with India’s opaque bureaucracy. But no concrete action has been taken so far, and as the years pass, the incentives to keep camels are fading for Rajasthan’s herders. “In six years, the camel population will be minuscule in Rajasthan,” Singh said. “The traditional occupation, animal and human bond beautifully preserved by the Raikas will be lost forever.”