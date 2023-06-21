US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs in New Jersey on May 26, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taylor Swift’s Singapore shows leave Malaysian, Thai, Philippine fans dismayed: ‘how could you forget about us?’
- Swifties in Southeast Asia have struggled to shake off their disappointment that her much-anticipated Eras Tour will only include concert dates in Singapore
- The move comes after Coldplay sold out 6 shows in Singapore, leaving some envying the city state’s ability to draw top stars and wondering whether rival city Hong Kong had fallen behind
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs in New Jersey on May 26, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE