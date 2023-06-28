Customers wait outside the Five Guys store in Seoul. Photo: Twitter/dm1217dm
Five Guys burger scalpers face online criticism as popular US chain makes South Korean debut
- The asking price on a second-hand platform for two cheeseburgers and fries from popular US chain Five Guys was more than double the regular cost
- South Koreans are the biggest spenders on luxury goods per capita, with many feeling it is important to be seen as rich
