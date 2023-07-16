Malaysia does not recognise civil marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia’s religious tilt drives mixed-faith couples overseas to find ‘somewhere more accepting’
- Threats by conservatives towards a newly engaged lesbian ex-lawmaker highlights how a resurgent religious lobby is shifting Malaysia away from personal freedoms
- Voters hoped PM Anwar Ibrahim would halt the spread of religious conservatism, yet critics say he continues to pander to politicians close to the Malay-Muslim base
