Malaysia does not recognise civil marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia does not recognise civil marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Malaysia’s religious tilt drives mixed-faith couples overseas to find ‘somewhere more accepting’

  • Threats by conservatives towards a newly engaged lesbian ex-lawmaker highlights how a resurgent religious lobby is shifting Malaysia away from personal freedoms
  • Voters hoped PM Anwar Ibrahim would halt the spread of religious conservatism, yet critics say he continues to pander to politicians close to the Malay-Muslim base

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:30am, 16 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia does not recognise civil marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia does not recognise civil marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE