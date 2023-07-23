Lisa is an AI chatbot anchor for Odisha TV. Photo: Twitter@otvnews
India’s AI newsreaders are multilingual, cost-saving and ‘never tired’. Can they replace humans?

  • Two multilingual chatbots have popped up across two major news networks across India in three months and TV news presenters
  • The rapid rise of such technology has some people worried about employment security, a lack of nuance in stories, and the sheer lack of a human element

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Jul, 2023

