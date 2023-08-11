A woman walks past a painting titled ‘Revolutionary War’ at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Jakarta. Indonesian museums, especially in the provinces, are ill-equipped to handle the relics arriving from the Netherlands, experts say. Photo: AFP
Indonesia cheers Dutch return of artefacts, but fears of heists, preservation persist amid lax museum security
- Experts query the readiness, safety of Indonesia’s museums as Western nations come under rising pressure to return the spoils of colonial rule
- Since 1961, Indonesia has recorded 23 thefts from museums – with 95 per cent of a museum’s collection stolen in the last such heist in 2022
