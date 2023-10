A scenic island in southwestern Japan ’s Hiroshima prefecture has started to impose a tax of 100 yen (67 US cents) on all visitors to rein in overtourism after a trip by the leaders of the G7 countries to the area triggered a travel rush there.

Authorities in Miyajima, home to the Unesco-listed Itsukushima Shrine, which appears to float on the waters of a narrow bay at high water, said the levy would be added to the ferry fare to the island.

They also said local residents, office workers, preschoolers and students on schools excursions were exempt from the tax that was expected to generate 300 million yen (US$2 million) in annual revenue for the city of Hatsukaichi, which oversees the tourist destination.

The additional income will be spent on sprucing up public toilets and ferry terminals and on building new facilities for sightseers.

(From left) European Council President Charles Michel, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden visit Miyajima in May. Photo: AFP

Hatsukaichi Mayor Taro Matsumoto said an excess of travellers had a negative impact on Miyajima’s environment and the tax money would be used to enhance the island’s charm.