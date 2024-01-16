Thais fume over tourists’ lack of ‘etiquette’ for sunbathing at holy sites: ‘how dare they?’
- A photo of two women sunbathing in Sanam Luang, a public square that has hosted royal ceremonies, went viral over the weekend, attracting criticism from locals
- Others blamed officials for failing to erect signs informing tourists that sunbathing is banned in Sanam Luang and the women should be forgiven for not knowing
The act attracted criticism from locals and sparked accusations of inappropriate behaviour at the revered site.
“This is a holy place, not Patong beach. You should respect it,” said a Facebook user, referring to the popular resort town in Phuket.
Wrote another: “How dare they? They should know that it is not a place that allows sleeping around like this.”
“Nobody goes abroad and breaks the law of that country. Tell them that it’s not appropriate to do that in this place because Thai people view it as a sacred place,” commented a user.
“Try going to their country and doing unacceptable behaviour. They’ll scold you,” said another.
“Because in their country, they can sunbathe next to the palace. This is normal. They liked the area, it’s clean and nice to sunbathe, that’s all,” a user said.
On Sunday, a similar incident also ruffled feathers at Chiang Mai’s Wat Chiang Man temple, where a tuk-tuk driver spotted two women sunbathing in the shrine’s premises, took their photos and shared them on social media.
An abbot at the temple said the guests left the area after staff told them the location was ill-suited for getting a tan, chiding the passer-by for shaming the pair online instead of explaining to them how to behave in places of worship.
The priest added the temple does not have enough manpower to monitor errant foreigners and had to rely on devotees to keep an eye on tourists, The Nation news website reported.
According to government data, Thailand’s travel-dependent economy welcomed 28 million international tourists last year, generating US$34.93 billion of revenue.
The kingdom expects to draw about 35 million visitors this year.
People visiting temples are expected to dress modestly, covering their shoulders and legs – with informational signs common at the Thai capital’s religious landmarks.