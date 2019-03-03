Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dutch illustration of the Chinese emperor, 1665. Photo: Handout
Michael Keevak
Opinion

Opinion

On Reflection by Michael Keevak

US-China trade talks: has Beijing been playing an ancient game?

  • For centuries, Westerners with a superiority complex have entered negotiations with the Chinese convinced they were winning, only to miss a greater irony
Michael Keevak

Michael Keevak  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 11:49pm

TOP PICKS

Dutch illustration of the Chinese emperor, 1665. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.