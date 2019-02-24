Opinion
China must choose: growth or lasting economic health. It can’t have both
- Beijing is trying to achieve two opposing goals – reducing debt and boosting GDP.
- Amid economic headwinds, something must give
Flying distance for a dictator, neutral on nukes: why Vietnam is perfect for Trump-Kim summit
- When you’re a communist nation with ties to both the world’s leading democracy and its most repressive regime, it’s hard even for China to oppose your credentials as host
