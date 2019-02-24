Channels

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China must choose: growth or lasting economic health. It can’t have both

  • Beijing is trying to achieve two opposing goals – reducing debt and boosting GDP.
  • Amid economic headwinds, something must give
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 11:01am

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Flying distance for a dictator, neutral on nukes: why Vietnam is perfect for Trump-Kim summit

  • When you’re a communist nation with ties to both the world’s leading democracy and its most repressive regime, it’s hard even for China to oppose your credentials as host
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: Monday, 28 Jan, 2019 4:40pm

