Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Abacus by Tom Holland
As US mulls new Plaza Accord, China should learn from Japan’s fate … but not the lesson it thinks
- The cause of Japan’s lost decades was not the appreciation of the yen that followed the Plaza Accord.
- It was the misguided attempts of the Japanese authorities to resist that appreciation.
TOP PICKS
Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
As US-China trade war talks enter the final stretch, is Beijing ready to tackle its structural issues?
- Though there might not be a deal by the time Trump meets Xi, China can address US concerns by improving credibility over everything from IP protection to subsidies for its favoured industries
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.