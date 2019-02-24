Channels

Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
Abacus by Tom Holland

As US mulls new Plaza Accord, China should learn from Japan’s fate … but not the lesson it thinks

  • The cause of Japan’s lost decades was not the appreciation of the yen that followed the Plaza Accord.
  • It was the misguided attempts of the Japanese authorities to resist that appreciation.
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 6:16am

Photo: Reuters
Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

As US-China trade war talks enter the final stretch, is Beijing ready to tackle its structural issues?

  • Though there might not be a deal by the time Trump meets Xi, China can address US concerns by improving credibility over everything from IP protection to subsidies for its favoured industries
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 9:47am

