Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In any sequel to the Hanoi summit, it looks like Kim will once again have the upper hand over Trump. Photo: Reuters
Sung-Yoon Lee
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Sung-Yoon Lee

How Trump and the US fell for Kim Jong-un’s deadly strategic deception

  • The Hanoi summit continues the quarter-century record of unrelenting failure that is US nuclear diplomacy with North Korea
  • Pyongyang’s provocations over the years are as cruel as they are calculated, and the US keeps falling into the trap of underestimating the regime
Sung-Yoon Lee

Sung-Yoon Lee  

Published: 9:04pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 1 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

In any sequel to the Hanoi summit, it looks like Kim will once again have the upper hand over Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.