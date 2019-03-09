Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
US-China trade war: an elephant in the room for Li Keqiang’s NPC work report
- Li Keqiang’s 100-minute report included US$298 billion in tax and fee cuts to shore up the economy, and a promise to leave more to market forces
- But it also contained plenty of acknowledgement of US pressure, such as not mentioning ‘Made in China 2025’ and sweeteners for private businesses
