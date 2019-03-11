Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shenzhen: Photo: Alamy
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

Three reasons to think twice about China’s stock slump

  • Are the grisly figures from China’s stock markets the start of a long overdue correction – or a blip in a bull market that is set to run and run?
  • Here’s what the smart money says
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 10:00am, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:02am, 11 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen: Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.