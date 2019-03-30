Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
China’s media companies are failing at home, failing abroad and failing Xi Jinping
- China is spending billions in an effort to tell its stories to the world
- But the official media’s poor coverage of an explosion at a chemical plant in Jiangsu exposes just how clueless its propaganda officials really are
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.