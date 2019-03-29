Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Misinformation campaigns have been used since the 2014 election, when President Joko Widodo was a regular target of unsubstantiated claims that he was anti-Islam, a communist and of Chinese descent. Photo: Reuters
Is China helping Indonesia fix its ballot boxes? No – it’s just another online hoax before the election
- Indonesia’s 150 million internet users are frequently exposed to rumours and unsubstantiated claims in the run up to the April 17 polls
- The spread of such hoaxes has been exacerbated by poor digital literacy, growing religious and racial intolerance, and lingering anti-China sentiment
