Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Dewi Fortuna Anwar
Opinion

Opinion

Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Indonesia election: Widodo has courted Chinese cash. He’s about to find out the cost

  • Critics accuse President Joko Widodo of not protecting the country’s national interests in his drive to attract foreign investment from Beijing
  • Amid an increasingly charged political climate, anti-Chinese sentiment could be manipulated for political purposes, as it has been in the past
Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Dewi Fortuna Anwar  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Misinformation campaigns have been used since the 2014 election, when President Joko Widodo was a regular target of unsubstantiated claims that he was anti-Islam, a communist and of Chinese descent. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Is China helping Indonesia fix its ballot boxes? No – it’s just another online hoax before the election

  • Indonesia’s 150 million internet users are frequently exposed to rumours and unsubstantiated claims in the run up to the April 17 polls
  • The spread of such hoaxes has been exacerbated by poor digital literacy, growing religious and racial intolerance, and lingering anti-China sentiment
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:19pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:44pm, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Misinformation campaigns have been used since the 2014 election, when President Joko Widodo was a regular target of unsubstantiated claims that he was anti-Islam, a communist and of Chinese descent. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.