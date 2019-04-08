Channels

Workers at a production line manufacturing electronic keyboards in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
Abacus by Tom Holland

Beijing’s ‘Made In China 2025’ plan isn’t dead, it’s out of control

  • The ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy, announced four years ago to great fanfare, targets a 70-per-cent self-sufficiency in critical components across a range of hi-tech industries
  • But while authorities have publicly stopped talking about it, Beijing has continued to aggressively pursue the plan’s goals, with the central and local governments pouring billions into the development of new industries
Published: 8:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Huawei 5G technology is being used by one of South Korea’s telcos. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

K-pop stars and Huawei help South Korea win global 5G race, as Chinese trade trumps US fears

  • Seoul got the jump over US carrier’s Verizon’s 5G introduction by providing early services to celebrity customers
  • Unlike other US allies, South Korea has not restricted Huawei from taking part in its next-generation networks, with the nation’s heavy dependence on China trade keeping it from caving to US pressures, say observers
Topic |   5G
Published: 7:30am, 5 Apr, 2019

