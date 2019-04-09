Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People in Hanoi protest over China’s 2012 announcement that it will open nine oil and gas lots in waters in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Le Hong Hiep
Opinion

Opinion

Le Hong Hiep

Vietnam wants a South China Sea dispute resolution pact with teeth, not more politics

  • The 10-member Southeast Asian bloc is a step closer to forming a Code of Conduct on the contested waters after years of operating a toothless diplomatic pact that has failed to resolve disputes
Le Hong Hiep

Le Hong Hiep  

Published: 9:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:59am, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

People in Hanoi protest over China’s 2012 announcement that it will open nine oil and gas lots in waters in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.