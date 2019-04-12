Front page of the Daily express reporting the death of Winston Churchill. Photo: Alamy
Churchill’s real Darkest Hour: new evidence confirms British leader’s role in murdering 3 million Bengalis
- Soil sampling from the period of the second world war was reported in a science journal, concluding that the Bengali famine of the 1940s was caused only by ‘complete policy failure’. And it’s not the only evidence out there
- But last year, a Churchill biopic glorifying the former British PM was nominated for top honours at the Oscars
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
