Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Politics is the talk of the town in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, only recently divided from one another. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Opinion
Opinion
Ceritalah by Karim Raslan
India election: like the profit margins on a lassi, Modi’s magic has evaporated
- The chattering classes see the upcoming vote as a struggle between the BJP’s Hindutva agenda and Gandhi’s socialist dreams.
- But for most people it’s all about jobs, prices, and basic government services – and most are beginning to wonder: ‘what’s in it for me?’
TOP PICKS
Politics is the talk of the town in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, only recently divided from one another. Photo: Team Ceritalah
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.