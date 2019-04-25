Channels

The three-day Belt and Road Forum starts on Thursday in Beijing. Photo: AP
Ananth Krishnan
Ananth Krishnan

China and India look to cooperate despite belt and road disagreements

  • New Delhi’s absence at the Belt and Road Forum would not have any negative impact on Sino-India ties as the two countries have moved to stabilise their relationship
  • Although India and China do not see eye to eye, the current post-Wuhan summit approach appears to be one driven by pragmatism
Ananth Krishnan  

Published: 1:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:38pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development

  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
  • But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
Phila Siu

Published: 11:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:13pm, 24 Apr, 2019

