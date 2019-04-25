The three-day Belt and Road Forum starts on Thursday in Beijing. Photo: AP
Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
- But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
