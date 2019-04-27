Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Soldiers stand guard outside a mosque in Colombo on April 26. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia

In Sri Lanka, rising Islamic militancy was the proverbial elephant in the room

  • For years, the country’s political elite wilfully overlooked a burgeoning extremist problem as they courted the Muslim vote
  • Now that hundreds of people have been killed in an atrocity on Easter Sunday, something needs to be done, says Rajpal Abeynayake
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Rajpal Abeynayake

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 1:30pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:46pm, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Soldiers stand guard outside a mosque in Colombo on April 26. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg
Rohan Gunaratna
Opinion

Opinion

Rohan Gunaratna

Sri Lanka bombings bear hallmarks of Islamic State attack

  • The government has attributed the suicide bombings to a little-known Islamist group but the coordinated strike on Easter Sunday shows how IS is entering a new phase of global expansion
  • Colombo now needs to exchange and share intelligence to dismantle the terrorists’ support and operational structures, says Rohan Gunaratna
Rohan Gunaratna

Rohan Gunaratna  

Published: 2:13pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.