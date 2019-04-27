Soldiers stand guard outside a mosque in Colombo on April 26. Photo: AFP
In Sri Lanka, rising Islamic militancy was the proverbial elephant in the room
- For years, the country’s political elite wilfully overlooked a burgeoning extremist problem as they courted the Muslim vote
- Now that hundreds of people have been killed in an atrocity on Easter Sunday, something needs to be done, says Rajpal Abeynayake
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg
