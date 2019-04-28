Channels

Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka attacks: why the wealthy and successful become suicide bombers

  • The world was shocked to hear that two of the nine suicide bombers that hit Sri Lanka were children of a millionaire spice merchant who grew up in luxury
  • But instead of surprise that these wealthy individuals sacrifice themselves, society should understand it is because they have much to lose that they are able to influence their constituency and inspire others, writes Zachary Abuza
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Zachary Abuza

Zachary Abuza  

Published: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:24pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard in the rain at St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Sri Lanka blast death toll lowered by about 100 as some bodies were ‘double counted’

  • Many victims ‘badly mutilated’, health ministry says, adding that new figure of 253 was reached after autopsies were completed and DNA cross-referenced
  • Revision puts increased pressure on government already under fire over apparent failure to act on intelligence about Easter bombings
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41am, 26 Apr, 2019

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard in the rain at St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
