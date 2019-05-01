Channels

Inderjit Singh. Photo: Supplied
Former PAP MP urges Singapore government to take world lead in anti-fake news law by getting it right and not losing people’s trust

  • Inderjit Singh, a former lawmaker from the ruling People’s Action Party, says if new laws to curb deliberate online falsehoods are done right, Singapore could be a world leader in fighting the scourge of fake news
  • But if concerns are not addressed, people could lose trust in government despite its best intentions, said the former politician, who recommends sending the bill to another Select Committee
Inderjit Singh

Inderjit Singh  

Published: 6:18pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 6:18pm, 1 May, 2019

Inderjit Singh. Photo: Supplied
