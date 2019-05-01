Inderjit Singh. Photo: Supplied
Former PAP MP urges Singapore government to take world lead in anti-fake news law by getting it right and not losing people’s trust
- Inderjit Singh, a former lawmaker from the ruling People’s Action Party, says if new laws to curb deliberate online falsehoods are done right, Singapore could be a world leader in fighting the scourge of fake news
- But if concerns are not addressed, people could lose trust in government despite its best intentions, said the former politician, who recommends sending the bill to another Select Committee
Topic | Singapore
