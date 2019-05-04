Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
China’s May 4 and June 4 Tiananmen protests: Communist Party only sees patriotism where it suits
- China on Saturday marks 100 years since the May Fourth Movement. Love for the nation was also at the core of 1989’s student protests, but officials have been trying their best to obscure that legacy
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.