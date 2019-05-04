Channels

Pakatan Harapan supporters outside Malaysia’s National Palace, on May 10, 2018, a day after the general election in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Marina Mahathir
Opinion

Opinion

On Reflection by Marina Mahathir

In ‘New Malaysia’, reality bites a year after historic Pakatan Harapan victory

  • Debate is raging on both sides of the political divide as to how the new government has performed – but all can agree there is more to be done and higher bars for open debate to be set, writes Marina Mahathir
  • This is the first in a series of reflections by well-known Malaysians, a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018, that brought about Malaysia’s first change of government.
Marina Mahathir

Published: 2:30pm, 4 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

