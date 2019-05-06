A durian pizza is seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
As Malaysia ramps up its durian exports to China, quirky product offerings may be answer to rivalling Thailand’s dominance
- As Malaysia blazes ahead to increase durian exports to China, unconventional creations such as durian pizza or durian hotpot may be the key to winning a growing market that has long been dominated by Thailand
Topic | Malaysia
A durian pizza is seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad
Malaysia wants to sell the ‘Hermes’ of durians, the Musang King, to China and rupture Thailand’s market dominance
- On sidelines of Belt and Road Forum, Malaysian firms promoted home-grown durian products ahead of expected new rules allowing them to sell durians to China
- Most of China’s durian imports come from Thailand, the world’s top producer
Topic | Malaysia
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife (R) at the Malaysian Durian Festival in Beijing. Photo: PLS Plantations Berhad