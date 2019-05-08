Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Last year Malaysians realised there was hope again. Photo: Reuters
Lim Wei Jiet
Opinion

Opinion

On Reflection by Lim Wei Jiet

Malaysia is back from the brink of one-party rot, but Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan must continue to forge ahead as obstacles mount

  • The prime minister and former strongman may have finally come to terms with democracy, but his administration must show resolve in striving for legal reforms
  • This is the sixth in a series of reflections by well-known Malaysians, a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018, that brought about Malaysia’s first change of government
Lim Wei Jiet

Lim Wei Jiet  

Published: 2:30pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Last year Malaysians realised there was hope again. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.