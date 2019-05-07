Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
On Reflection by Wong Chen
We politicians need to do more to secure our ‘New Malaysia’
- A lacklustre economy and failure to institute reform have plagued the new administration’s first year – but re-engagement with China and the retreat of crony capitalism offer a bright light on the horizon, says MP Wong Chen
- This is the fourth in a series of essays by well-known Malaysians to be published in the run-up to May 9, the anniversary of the country’s first change of government
TOP PICKS
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.