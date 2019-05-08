Channels

Forensic personnel inspect the site of a grenade attack at a bar and restaurant in Puchong, outside Kuala Lumpur, in 2016. Photo: AP
Farlina Said
Malaysia’s terrorism threat must be addressed at community level to prevent resurgence of groups such as Islamic State

  • Present and future governments will have to tackle marginalisation and build bonds in society
Farlina Said

Farlina Said  

Published: 4:30pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 8 May, 2019

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s Prime Minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Mahathir’s Malaysia was built on the promise of diversity. A year after the election, will racial politics tear Pakatan Harapan apart?

  • As the May 9 anniversary nears, the new government is facing some old concerns, with opposition parties leaning to the right and finding many willing to listen
  • This is the third in a four-part series on Malaysian politics a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 4 May, 2019

