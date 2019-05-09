Pakatan Harapan’s election win was one for the ages. The next four years will determine not just its future, but Malaysia’s too
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad displaying Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto in 2018. Photo: AP
On Reflection by Hwok-Aun Lee
Pakatan Harapan’s election win was one for the ages. The next four years will determine not just its future, but Malaysia’s too
- A year into government, the administration of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has had some successes while also struggling to meet some of its pre-election promises.
- Here is a look at how it has performed, and what it has left to do, writes Lee Hwok-Aun
A boy at his house in a poor Malay squatter settlement in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Tini Zainudin
Change is happening on child rights in Malaysia, but slowly
- Activist Tini Zainudin says much has changed in the year since Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad came to power, but much work remains
- This is the second in a series of reflections by well-known Malaysians, a year on from the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s historic election victory on May 9, 2018, that brought about Malaysia’s first change of government
