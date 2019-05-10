Advertisement
Hindu hardliners, one holding a sword, chant slogans against Muslim communities in northern India. Photo: AP
Opinion
Nazneen Mohsina
Exploiting Islamophobia is an election-winning tool in India
- The strategy of Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP has been to exclude minority groups. While it considers Christianity as the religion of proselytisers, Islam is branded as the religion of invaders and beef eaters, writes Nazneen Mohsina
