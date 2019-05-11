Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden is one of the few US politicians who’s wide awake about China
- When the Obama-era vice-president said China was ‘not competition’ for the US, the backlash was enough to make him walk back his comments
- But the challenges facing President Xi Jinping, from the economy to wrangling the country’s bureaucrats, are vast
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.