Advertisement
Advertisement
An investor looks at stock price movements on a screen at a securities company in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Abacus by Tom Holland
Hong Kong’s special status with the US is safe for now, but not for the reasons you think
- With trade tensions rising again and concerns over the detention of foreign nationals on the mainland, some fear Washington may scrap a law treating the city separately from China. But these anxieties are overblown, for now
TOP PICKS
An investor looks at stock price movements on a screen at a securities company in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.