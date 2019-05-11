Channels

The US has met its match with Huawei’s rise, writes Chandran Nair. Photo: Reuters
Chandran Nair
Opinion

Opinion

Chandran Nair

US anxiety over Huawei a sequel of The Yellow Peril

  • In the years leading up to the end of the cold war, opinion polls revealed more Americans feared the ascendant economy of Japan – their ally – than the Soviet Union
  • The same is happening now to Huawei as its products become superior. But the biggest difference between Japan then and China now: the US was able to put Japan back in its box. That is not happening this time
Published: 6:10pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 11 May, 2019

The Philippines has largely embraced Huawei under the Duterte administration. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Philippines police to launch probe on Huawei spying claims, despite country’s welcoming stance

  • The chief of the Philippine National Police says he will direct the agency to look into allegations Beijing could use Huawei for espionage
  • The PNP came under fire in March after being questioned over its choice of Huawei as sponsor for an anti-cybercrime summit
Topic |   Huawei
John Power

Published: 6:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:56am, 1 May, 2019

