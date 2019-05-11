US anxiety over Huawei a sequel of The Yellow Peril

The US has met its match with Huawei’s rise, writes Chandran Nair. Photo: Reuters
The US has met its match with Huawei’s rise, writes Chandran Nair. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines has largely embraced Huawei under the Duterte administration. Photo: Reuters
Philippines police to launch probe on Huawei spying claims, despite country’s welcoming stance
- The chief of the Philippine National Police says he will direct the agency to look into allegations Beijing could use Huawei for espionage
- The PNP came under fire in March after being questioned over its choice of Huawei as sponsor for an anti-cybercrime summit
Topic | Huawei
The Philippines has largely embraced Huawei under the Duterte administration. Photo: Reuters