Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mocha Uson fell flat in her attempt to win a seat in the House. Photo: Twitter
Philippine midterm elections: Mocha Uson, ‘queen of fake news’, fails to win House seat
- The 37-year-old has a varied résumé: she’s a dancer, model, sex coach and a former assistant secretary of the presidential communications office
- But this week the controversial Duterte ally failed to add ‘congresswoman’ to the list
