Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gerald Tan
Opinion

Opinion

Gerald Tan

There is one clear winner in Philippine midterm elections: Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity

  • Duterte-backed candidates are on course to win at least eight of 12 Senate seats despite the president’s bloody war on drugs and falling wages
  • It remains to be seen whether the new upper house will be able to maintain its independence as a check on the president’s administration, says Gerald Tan
Gerald Tan

Gerald Tan  

Published: 4:23pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 19 May, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mocha Uson fell flat in her attempt to win a seat in the House. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Philippine midterm elections: Mocha Uson, ‘queen of fake news’, fails to win House seat

  • The 37-year-old has a varied résumé: she’s a dancer, model, sex coach and a former assistant secretary of the presidential communications office
  • But this week the controversial Duterte ally failed to add ‘congresswoman’ to the list
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Published: 9:45pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 11:19am, 16 May, 2019

Mocha Uson fell flat in her attempt to win a seat in the House. Photo: Twitter
