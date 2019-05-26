Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
Gay marriage: as Taipei shines, its brotherly love with Beijing fades
- Taiwan’s embrace of same-sex marriage further establishes it as a champion of freedom, democracy and human rights and sets an example to Hong Kong
- It also highlights a widening gap that makes reunification look ever less likely
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.