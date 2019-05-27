Indonesia riots: how peaceful protests against Joko Widodo’s re-election descended into violent chaos
Advertisement
Advertisement
People run as a fire burns during last week’s riots in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Ceritalah by Karim Raslan
Indonesia riots: how peaceful protests against Joko Widodo’s re-election descended into violent chaos
- Teacher Dita Hidayatunnisa tells of how she and friends narrowly escaped the wrath of rioters as darkness fell on Jakarta last Wednesday
- Further fracturing of social fabric leaves country’s president with mammoth challenges in healing the nation
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
People run as a fire burns during last week’s riots in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.