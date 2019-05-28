Channels

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s party secured 37 per cent of the vote. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

Narendra Modi and the BJP’s desire to advance Hindu interests won’t help India realise its ambitions

  • Many thought he had made enough mistakes to lose office. However with a campaign that honed in on poorer communities and unsettled India’s social climate, Modi overturned those expectations
  • But India cannot realise its ambitions if its ruling party is an active participant in communal conflict within its borders
Topic |   India
Sushil Aaron

Sushil Aaron  

Published: 5:45pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 6:09pm, 28 May, 2019

Indian PM Narendra Modi's party secured 37 per cent of the vote. Photo: Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Why Indians voted for Modi over jobs: it’s not the economy, stupid

  • Unpopular economic policies don’t seem to have gotten in the way of another landslide victory for the Indian prime minister
  • The returning leader’s strategy sidelined the issue, targeting some voters with images of national resurgence, others with local development
Topic |   Narendra Modi
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 9:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 24 May, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters
