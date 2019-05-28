Indian PM Narendra Modi’s party secured 37 per cent of the vote. Photo: Reuters
Narendra Modi and the BJP’s desire to advance Hindu interests won’t help India realise its ambitions
- Many thought he had made enough mistakes to lose office. However with a campaign that honed in on poorer communities and unsettled India’s social climate, Modi overturned those expectations
- But India cannot realise its ambitions if its ruling party is an active participant in communal conflict within its borders
Topic | India
Indian PM Narendra Modi’s party secured 37 per cent of the vote. Photo: Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters
Why Indians voted for Modi over jobs: it’s not the economy, stupid
- Unpopular economic policies don’t seem to have gotten in the way of another landslide victory for the Indian prime minister
- The returning leader’s strategy sidelined the issue, targeting some voters with images of national resurgence, others with local development
Topic | Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. Photo: Reuters