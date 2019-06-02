Advertisement
Advertisement
The Indian National Congress won 52 seats in 2019, a marginal improvement from the 44 it secured in the previous election. Photo: EPA
Opinion
Opinion
On Reflection by Shashi Tharoor
Congress can recover from election drubbing by Modi – if it looks to Kerala: Shashi Tharoor
- The opposition party was relegated to a distant runner-up in the polls as Hindu nationalist messaging swayed voters
- But the Congress-led United Democratic Front, which secured 19 seats in Kerala, is a look at the future of the party and of India, writes Shashi Tharoor
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
The Indian National Congress won 52 seats in 2019, a marginal improvement from the 44 it secured in the previous election. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.